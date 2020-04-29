PRESSMAN--Peter I., M.D., Dr. Peter Pressman, founding member of The New York Metropolitan Breast Cancer Group and Past President, was a leader in the development of modern breast cancer care in New York City and around the world. He was beloved and respected by the members of the Group, by his many students and by his countless patients. We send heartfelt condolences to his wife, Peggy, who worked by his side, and to all his family. Bonnie Reichman MD, President; Sheldon Feldman MD, Vice- President; Alisan Goldfarb MD, Treasurer; John Ng MD, Secretary
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 29, 2020