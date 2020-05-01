Or Copy this URL to Share

PRESSMAN--Peter, MD. The officers, trustees and staff of the Israel Cancer Research Fund mourn the passing of Peter Pressman, MD. He was a compassionate physician, a giant in his field and a staunch friend to ICRF. We send our sincere condolences to his wife, Peggy, and the entire family. Rob Densen, President; Bryna Goldberg, Board Chair; and Mark A. Israel, MD, National Executive Director





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store