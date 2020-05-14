PRESSMAN--Peter I., MD. The Department of Surgery mourns the loss of our distinguished colleague, Dr. Peter Pressman, Clinical Professor Emeritus of Surgery and Attending Surgeon at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and Weill Cornell Medical Center. A nationally renowned surgeon in the treatment of breast cancer, Dr. Pressman promoted less deforming surgical techniques that respect the patient's body and result in esthetically less disfiguring, more pleasing outcomes. We extend our deepest condolences to his family. Fabrizio Michelassi, MD; Lewis Atterbury Stimson Professor of Surgery, Chairman, Department of Surgery, Surgeon-in-Chief, New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center





