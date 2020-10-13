PETER PRITCHARD

We are saddened by the loss of our longtime neighbor Peter David Pritchard. Peter provided essential advice while serving on our board, and was a wonderful neighbor of classical mien, sartorial flair, and a sardonic way that so often made running into him a cause for shared laughter. We will miss him greatly and extend our heartfelt sympathy to his dear and dedicated wife Zohreh, and to his children Saara and Peter, whose successes and companionship so very much delighted him, as did his grandchildren. The 447 East 57th Street Corp.

