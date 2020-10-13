1/
PETER PRITCHARD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PETER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PETER PRITCHARD
We are saddened by the loss of our longtime neighbor Peter David Pritchard. Peter provided essential advice while serving on our board, and was a wonderful neighbor of classical mien, sartorial flair, and a sardonic way that so often made running into him a cause for shared laughter. We will miss him greatly and extend our heartfelt sympathy to his dear and dedicated wife Zohreh, and to his children Saara and Peter, whose successes and companionship so very much delighted him, as did his grandchildren. The 447 East 57th Street Corp.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Oct. 13, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved