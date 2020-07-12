1929 - 2020
Peter Procops, 90, died July 10th at home in Lawrence, NY following a long illness. Beloved husband of Patricia(née Senyk). Loving father to Wendy (Roy), Peter Jr., and Robert(Laura). Cherished grandfather of Michael, Jason, Sophia and Meredith.
Peter owned and operated diners on Long Island and was a former president of the Nassau County Restaurant and Diner Association. He was a standout football player in high school and college. He served proudly in the United States Marine Corps.
An avid golfer, Pete was a longtime member of Lawrence Country Club. He loved to fish and cherished time with his family and friends.
Private funeral to be held on Tuesday, July 14th at Perry Funeral Home in Lynbrook, followed by interment at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.