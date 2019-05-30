PUTRIMAS--Peter. Our beloved Peter passed away on January 25th. He will be in our hearts forever! He leaves Karen, his loving wife of 43 years; his beloved son Chris and his wife Emma, and two amazing grandchildren, Lily and Fred, whom he adored. Also a sister Barbara and her husband Bill; a brother Donald and his wife Diane; a sister-in-law and many dear friends! He spent his 35-year career at The New York Times, his dream job. We miss you more than words can say! RIP my love!
Published in The New York Times on May 30, 2019