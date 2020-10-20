1/1
PETER RALSTON

RALSTON--Peter Alan, 84, passed away peacefully on October 17, cradled by the love and care of his family. He was truly adored for a lifetime by Susan Ralston (nee Dworetz), his wife of 60 years, by his beloved children Robert Rollins and Laura Marlin, and by his cherished grandchildren Alex and Lucy Rollins and Julia and Eddie Marlin. He was "the fairest of men." He loved art, theater, ballet, the great outdoors, learning about everything, good conversation, connecting with children and, indeed, with people of all ages. He cared deeply; he was humble and kind and never pretentious. Everyone who encountered him was warmed and delighted by his boundless curiosity, impeccable integrity, and playful sense of humor. Now remembered with great affection by a host of relatives and friends, he would be moved to know that contributions to the Central Park Conservancy were made in his honor.


Published in New York Times on Oct. 20, 2020.
