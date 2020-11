Or Copy this URL to Share

REMEC--Peter Pavel. June 28, 1925, died November 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Majda and father of Peter, Alenka, Marko and Tomaz. Dr. Iuris (1948) and Dr. Rerum Politicarum (1949) from University of Graz and Ph.D. in International Relations from University of Chicago (1956). Taught Political Science at Fordham University for 50 years. Awarded Knight Commander of the Order of St. Gregory the Great (1983).





