REYNOLDS--Peter. Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School sadly mourns the recent passing of our former Chief Financial Officer, Peter Reynolds, and expresses our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Peter Reynolds was a man who found his way, slowly but surely, into the heart of many CGPS employees. Although he had a gruff exterior, those who took the time to know him soon learned that he had a heart of gold. Peter was kind, thoughtful, and perceptive as he went about his work as the CFO of a school that was growing by leaps and bounds. He worked to understand and meet the teachers' classroom needs, and he played a major role in raising teacher salaries and improving benefits. Peter was a private man who had a special interest in enrolling disadvantaged students, and he was always so proud of their progress as he supported each one through to graduation. In short, Peter Reynolds was a very generous soul, and we know he will be missed by numerous charities and many individuals who have lost a dear friend and benefactor. We at Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School will remember him as a deeply compassionate man who understood that successful business practices and kindness are not mutually exclusive. With Love and appreciation forever, The entire Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School community



