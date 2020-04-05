REYNOLDS--Peter B. February 9, 1943 - March 27, 2020. Our beautiful brother, brother-in-law and uncle Peter has passed on. Born and raised in the Inwood neighborhood of Manhattan by Leitrim Ireland - born parents Val and Eileen Reynolds, Peter lived most of his adult life in The Village. For over two decades he oversaw the Administration and spectacular growth of Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School in New York City. Brother and Uncle Peter was very smart, funny, wise and clever. He was, above all else, fearlessly generous, a true mensch. We all miss you dearly, pal.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 5, 2020