SHEFT--Peter Ian, 63, of New York, New York, passed away on August 28, 2019, after battling pancreatic cancer. Peter was a Senior Financial Advisor and Vice President at Merrill Lynch and co-founder of the Nesser Sheft wealth management team. Peter's previous experience includes time at Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Lehman Brothers. Prior to his financial services career, Peter practiced law with Phelps Dunbar in New Orleans, LA and the New York litigation law firm of Sheft & Sheft. Peter was a graduate of the Choate Rosemary Hall School, Duke University (cum laude), and the Georgetown University Law Center. An accomplished runner, over the years, Peter completed the New York Marathon twice in addition to the Boston Marathon. Peter was active in a number of philanthropic endeavors. He was a member of the board of trustees of 70 Faces Media and a member of the board of directors of My Jewish Learning. He was a member of Park Avenue Synagogue. Peter is survived by his wife Nancy Peretz Sheft and their 13-year-old twins, Suzette and Grant. He is additionally survived by his mother and father, Monique and Leonard Sheft and sister and brother-in-law Danielle and Leland Deane and their children Ashby and Galen.



Published in The New York Times on Sept. 15, 2019

