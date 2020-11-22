STOLZAR--Peter. We deeply mourn the passing of our friend and retired partner, Peter Stolzar. Peter's integrity, perseverance and loyalty to the firm, his colleagues and clients earned the admiration and respect of those who were privileged to have known him and worked with him. We will remember him for his zealous advocacy and for his love of his family. Peter was predeceased by his beloved wife Joanna. We extend our sincere condolences to Peter's son Samuel and his wife Tara, and their children Jackson, Easton and Leah. Otterbourg P.C.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store