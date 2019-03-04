STRAUSS--Peter. l926-2019. Peter loved his life. He was a passionate collector, a competitive entrepreneur, an incredible father and grandfather, and the tenderest of husbands. From his birth in Nuremberg, Germany through his Nazi-forced dislocation to England to his US Army service in Japan, Peter's intellectual, cultural, and historical curiosity was expanded at every turn. Shortly after college he started his own business, Pilgrim Press, which became a successful and socially-conscious printing company. For years his mainstay was printing gorgeous record covers for every major artist and group. Peter's highly-curated book collection earned him the respect and admiration of Grolier Club members and experts throughout the world. His knowledge and passion made him an outstanding resource for auction houses, book dealers and museums in US and abroad. He is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Carol Kahn Strauss, as well as children, David and Karen from a first marriage, and four grandchildren. Peter influenced so many lives in his modest, unassuming way. He had no idea how many people loved him.



