Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Talbot Fairchild. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Peter Talbot Fairchild, born in New York City; raised in Rowayton Conn. and long time resident of New Hampshire passed away in Tilton New Hampshire on January 13th. He was 80 years old. Peter attended Pomfret School in Putnam, Conn. and went on to attend Columbia University in New York. In 1960 he was drafted into the US Army and spent two years as an MP, stationed in a perfect place for a young man - Munich Germany in peacetime.

Being an accomplished athlete Peter loved many sports; and high on his list were his beloved New York Giants; routing for them no matter what either at the stadium or in his living room.



Whether it was a Sunday morning on Long Island sound on his outboard reading the New York Times or sailing in Narraganset Bay Rhode Island, he loved boating. A capable sailor, he captained sailboats with his family in the British Virgin Islands several times, giving his family and guests a vacation of a lifetime. Cruises were also a favorite way to be on the water and taking a snooze on any of the boats or ships was his favorite past time.

Anyone who knew Peter described him as one of the sweetest, gentlest, kindest, and funniest - a man with a beautiful smile. Always polite, always helpful, he will not be forgotten by even those who knew him for five minutes. He will be sorely missed.



He is survived by his wife Jennifer R Fairchild of Waterville Valley, NH; daughter, Victoria P Fairchild and her partner Christopher Casino; son Peter T Fairchild Jr. and his wife Kari; stepdaughter Cadena Ragsdale and her husband Troy; stepson David Yules; sisters; Peg Remsen, Christine Fairchild, Caroline Wood, Elowyn Castle; grandchildren, Leila, Connor, Jax, Kiel, Luna, Kala; and his two dogs, Noodles and Couper.



Memorial services for Peter will be held at 1pm, this Saturday January 18, 2020 at The United Church of Rowayton at 210 Rowayton Avenue, Rowayton, CT 06853. A reception immediately will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to The New Hampshire Veteran's Home, 139 Winter St, Tilton, NH 03276 Peter Talbot Fairchild, born in New York City; raised in Rowayton Conn. and long time resident of New Hampshire passed away in Tilton New Hampshire on January 13th. He was 80 years old. Peter attended Pomfret School in Putnam, Conn. and went on to attend Columbia University in New York. In 1960 he was drafted into the US Army and spent two years as an MP, stationed in a perfect place for a young man - Munich Germany in peacetime.Being an accomplished athlete Peter loved many sports; and high on his list were his beloved New York Giants; routing for them no matter what either at the stadium or in his living room.Whether it was a Sunday morning on Long Island sound on his outboard reading the New York Times or sailing in Narraganset Bay Rhode Island, he loved boating. A capable sailor, he captained sailboats with his family in the British Virgin Islands several times, giving his family and guests a vacation of a lifetime. Cruises were also a favorite way to be on the water and taking a snooze on any of the boats or ships was his favorite past time.Anyone who knew Peter described him as one of the sweetest, gentlest, kindest, and funniest - a man with a beautiful smile. Always polite, always helpful, he will not be forgotten by even those who knew him for five minutes. He will be sorely missed.He is survived by his wife Jennifer R Fairchild of Waterville Valley, NH; daughter, Victoria P Fairchild and her partner Christopher Casino; son Peter T Fairchild Jr. and his wife Kari; stepdaughter Cadena Ragsdale and her husband Troy; stepson David Yules; sisters; Peg Remsen, Christine Fairchild, Caroline Wood, Elowyn Castle; grandchildren, Leila, Connor, Jax, Kiel, Luna, Kala; and his two dogs, Noodles and Couper.Memorial services for Peter will be held at 1pm, this Saturday January 18, 2020 at The United Church of Rowayton at 210 Rowayton Avenue, Rowayton, CT 06853. A reception immediately will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to The New Hampshire Veteran's Home, 139 Winter St, Tilton, NH 03276 Published on NYTimes.com from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close