1943 - 2019

Peter Warburton Shih, of Weston, CT, died on October 22, 2019 at home after battling leukemia. He was born on March 15, 1943 in China's wartime capital, Chongqing, to Tao-tsi "John" Shih and Isobel Harriet Chien during World War II. He emigrated from China in 1948 and settled in Queens, NY where he lived as a child in the multiculturally integrated United Nations housing complex, Parkway Village.







At age 16, Peter graduated from Jamaica High School in 1959 and took a job at an advertising firm in New York City for a year to stay close to his mother who was battling







Peter returned to New York City in the 1960's and resided in the East Village. As crime escalated, Peter left the city and moved to Manchester, Vermont to become an innkeeper near the mountains. Peter believed that Americans - having more resources and leisure time - would pursue skiing as a recreational sport in greater numbers. When a local once asked him why he moved to Vermont, Peter responded, "it reminds me of my home in China." In 1978, Peter was delighted to host the US Ski Team at Kandahar Lodge for Vermont's first World Cup Race at Stratton Mountain and during the summers, Peter stocked the lodge's pond with trout and hosted Orvis's fly fishing school, inspiring his interest in the sport. Peter returned to New York City in the late 1970s to return to advertising, working both nationally and internationally on key sporting events such as World Cup Soccer, the Olympics and World Track and Field.







Peter was his happiest when rolling dice on a backgammon set, shuffling cards for gin rummy or working on a New York Times crossword puzzle. He was a skilled fly fisherman, avid golfer and a terrific skier and tennis/paddle player when youth was on his side. Peter also had a special passion and devotion to nature, his garden and to observing all of the creatures that inhabited his Weston, CT surroundings.







Peter was an inquisitive, passionate man of considerable interests who expressed his view of the world through animated, riveting stories. Sometimes (ahem, often) the stories ran on repeat. Sometimes they inspired. Sometimes they made people laugh. Other times they revealed a long road of adversity.







He was the beloved partner of Ellen McCormick, father to Stephen, Bullet, Polly and Isobel, "step-father" to Wynne and John McCormick and an adored "Gong-Gong" to his grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Mary, and brother, Jerry and two nephews, Christopher and Michael.







A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on May 16, 2020 at Lachat Town Farm in Weston, CT. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to create a garden in Peter's name at Lachat Town Farm.

