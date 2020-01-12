Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PETER WEIR. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WEIR--Peter F. Peter F. Weir, passed peacefully on December 30, 2019 after a more than decades long journey with Alzheimer's. He was surrounded by his children and the incredible caring staff at The Arbors in Shelburne, Vermont. Peter was born March 26, 1933 in Stuttgart, Germany and became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1947. He graduated from Vermont Academy in 1951 and went on to Williams College ('55) and then Harvard Law School ('58). In 1959 Peter took a position at the law firm Cole & Deitz in New York City, becoming a partner in 1966. He earned an MBA from NYU night school in 1967. He was active in the Episcopal Church Foundation, served as President of his building co-op, and was active in his summer community, Point O' Woods. Of his many personal achievements his most valued were his family and marriage of 61 years to Jean McCullough. Peter is survived by his brother Ray, his wife Jean, his son Brad, daughter Liz and granddaughter Matilda. A celebration of his life will be held Friday, February 7th, 2:30pm at St. James' Church, 865 Madison Ave., New York City.



