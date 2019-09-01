GONEOS-- Petros D. Passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at his home in New York City. He was 50. Born October 2, 1968 in Athens, Greece, he graduated from Athens College in 1987, Union College and received a master's degree in economics from the University of Michigan. Petros was the Director of Business Development for Orion & Global Chartering, shipping agents in New York. A remarkable man, Petros will be remembered as a loving husband and father, a loyal brother, son and godfather and a kind and generous friend. He is survived by his wife Stacey, sons Dimitris and Michael, his father Dimitris and mother Dora, his brother Theodore, and godchildren. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 3rd at the Holy Trinity Cathedral of New York at 9:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Petros' memory may be made to the Holy Trinity Cathedral of New York.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 1, 2019