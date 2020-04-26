Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PHIL FOGLIA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FOGLIA--Phil, of the Bronx, New York, died of complications from COVID-19 on April 21st. He was 69. Phil was an attorney, community leader, and champion of Italian-American causes. His 40-year legal career began at the Bronx District Attorney's Office, where he would become the Supervisor in Charge of the Public Corruption Unit. He later served as a Special Assistant United States Attorney in the South District of New York, a partner at the private firm Culleton, Marinaccio & Foglia, and the Executive Vice President of SEBCO, an affordable housing non-profit. In August 2019, he retired from the Office of the New York Inspector General as Chief of Investigations and Special Deputy Inspector General. Foglia prosecuted mobsters, drug dealers and corrupt politicians. In private practice, he won record-setting civil settlements for people in great need. He was the Chief Legal Counsel for the Italian American Defense and Higher Education Fund and a founding Board Member of the Italian American Museum. His charitable and community work was extensive. He was the pro bono Legal Counsel for the Bronx . He was appointed to various panels and committees by Mayors Lindsay, Koch, Giuliani and Bloomberg and Governors Pataki and Andrew Cuomo. The son of an NYPD detective, he co- founded the Child Reach Foundation, which has given out tens of thousands of dollars in grant money to law enforcement families who have children with special needs. He was honorably discharged from the Army National Guard of New York in 1975. He was a little league coach, a mentor to young lawyers, and a patient voice of reason to many. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jacqueline; his two sons, Philip and Louis; and a close group of childhood friends who grew up on Belmont Avenue in the Bronx. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



