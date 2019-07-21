SLOTT--Phil, award-winning creative director and advertising executive known for iconic slogans including Gillette's "Never let 'em see you sweat," and the U.S. Navy's "It's not just a job, it's an adventure," died at age 76 on July 10, 2019 in Kamuela, Hawaii. Born and raised in New York City, Phil had a brilliant mind and lived his life with fierce humor and a sharp wit. He had an extraordinary will and passion for life. An alum of Dickinson College Class of 1964, Phil served in the Army Reserves. He had a successful career in advertising, serving as Executive Vice President/CEO of BBDO New York, and as Chairman/CCO of BBDO London. Phil was a published author, most notably the memoir, Damage Control, and his guidebook for presenters, Never Let 'Em See You Sweat. Phil was an avid triathlete. Along with his wife, artist Mary Spears, he made the Island of Hawaii his home for the past 30 years. He is survived by his brother, Dan Slott; niece, Carolyn Slott; nephew, Amory Slott (Nancy); great-niece, Kat Slott; and great-nephew, Reid Slott. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hawaii Community Foundation, attn: Phil Slott Charitable Fund for Survivors of Traumatic Brain Injuries, are welcome.
Published in The New York Times on July 21, 2019