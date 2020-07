Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Philip's life story with friends and family

Share Philip's life story with friends and family

1948 - 2020

Lifetime Brooklyn Heights and Red Hook resident. Family-man, writer, artist, sculptor, actor, singer, composer, and a great, good friend.



In memoriam donations in Philip's name can be made to Green-Wood Cemetery, The Old Stone House in Brooklyn, Brooklyn's Waterfront Museum, WBGO 88.3 FM, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, or Calvary Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store