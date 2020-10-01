1/
PHILIP BERNSTOCK
BERNSTOCK--Philip (Louis), died on September 22, 2020, at the age of 97. Phil was a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, an engaged teacher, historian, and sports enthusiast, and fully enjoyed life - first as a New Yorker and later as a Floridian. Born in Manhattan, Phil attended Stuyvesant High School, Oswego College, and was a graduate of New York University. During World War II, Phil served as an aerial gunner in the Naval Air Force in both the Atlantic and Pacific theaters of operations. Phil and Terry were married in 1948 and they had three children Robert Bernstock, Lynne Bernstock, and Donna Stark. Terry passed in 1975. Phil had a long career with the New York City School System where he taught history at the Woodside Intermediate School in Queens, and later was an Assistant Principal. Phil possessed a deep knowledge and passion for American history and was highly respected by his students. Phil retired from teaching to the Ft. Lauderdale area in Florida, where he spent many active and joyous years with Nancy Bossert. Phil was an excellent tennis player and particularly thrilled at his victories in doubles tennis when a family member was his partner. Phil was also a continuously improving golfer, playing well into his nineties. Phil never missed an event with his cherished family; his happiest times were celebrations with his three children, daughter- in-law Pam, son-in-law Jon, six grandchildren (Alex, Cathy and husband Matt, Thomas, Suzanne, Billy and Raychel), and two great- grandchildren (Sam and Louisa). Phil will be sorely missed and his strength and zest for life will live on in all who loved him. Contributions in his memory may be made to the ADL www.adl.org


Published in New York Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
