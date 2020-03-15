Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PHILIP BRANDT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BRANDT--Dr. Philip W. (1930-2020) Scientist and Professor Emeritus at Columbia University medical school, Dr. Philip Brandt, passed away at the age of 89 on February 17, 2020, in Riverdale, New York. He died peacefully at home after living an extraordinarily accomplished life. Dr. Brandt was born on September 23, 1930, in Cleveland, Ohio. His mother, Ann Williams Brandt, was a schoolteacher and his father, Philip F. Brandt, was a chemist. Dr. Brandt attended Swarthmore College and went on to earn an MS degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1957 and a Ph.D. in Anatomy and Biophysics from Columbia in 1960. Dr. Brandt published his first scientific paper in 1958 and emerged as a leading expert in cell biology and electron microscopy. Dr. Brandt went on to a 50 plus year career at Columbia University as an internationally known scientist in muscle biophysics. He published more than 75 papers in distinguished journals and won numerous fellowships and awards including the Guggenheim in 1968. As a professor of Clinical Gross Anatomy, Dr. Brandt was also a valued teacher and mentor to medical students throughout his career. Dr. Brandt helped to establish the Bronx Organization for the Learning Disabled in the 1970s to address the underserved needs and challenges experienced by developmentally disabled children and their families. Dr. Brandt is survived by his sister, Roberta McIlhatten; his sons David and Daniel Brandt (Kristin); grandsons Alexander and Christopher; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Dr. Brandt was preceded in death by his wife, accomplished artist Helene Brandt, with whom he enjoyed 59 years of marriage. Dr. Brandt was beloved for his altruism, humor, warmth and kindness, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



