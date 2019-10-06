BRETT--Philip Milledoler, III, Age 82, died peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019 in Manchester, VT. Son of the late Elizabeth W. Haskell and Philip M. Brett, Jr., he is survived by his wife, Anne Alexandre Brett, and sons, Peter Milledoler and James Lenox, his grandsons, Zander and Wels, and his sister Elizabeth B. Webster. His passions were painting, fly fishing, and golf. He grew up in Manhattan, attended St. Paul's School and Yale. He worked his entire career at Greeff Fabrics and Stoheim & Romann. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to the Southern Vermont Art Center, PO Box 617, Manchester, VT 05254.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 6, 2019