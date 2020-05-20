BROMBERG--Philip, PHD The William Alanson White Psychoanalytic Institute and Society mourn the passing of our esteemed colleague, Phil Bromberg. Phil was one of the luminaries of our field; his scholarly writings and teaching profoundly influenced many psychoanalysts. He will be remembered for his mentorship, brilliant mind, creative and often poetic writing and his incisive clinical theories. Elizabeth Krimendahl, PsyD, Director, William Alanson White Institute Ken Eisold, PhD, President, William Alanson White Institute Milan Patel, MD, President, William Alanson White Psychoanalytic Society





