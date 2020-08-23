FELIG--Philip. Dr. Philip Felig, died on August 16, 2020, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Florence Farber Felig, and father to Clifford (Minna) Felig, David (Anna) Felig, and Elliot (Aijia) Felig, and grandfather to Noam, Yair, Jacob, Daniella, Jordan, Maayan, Elana, George, and Harry. Dr. Felig was a graduate of Princeton University and Yale University School of Medicine. During a distinguished career as Professor at Yale University School of Medicine, he conducted groundbreaking research in Endocrinology. He was the co-author of the textbook "Endocrinology and Metabolism", first published in 1980 and later translated into four different languages, and used to educate doctors across the world. He later served as President of the Sandoz (now Novartis) Research Institute. Since 1987 he served as a physician in private practice in Manhattan, and in that capacity was named over ten times as one of "New York's Best Doctors" by New York Magazine. Dr. Felig provided loving and compassionate care to thousands and he will be deeply missed.





