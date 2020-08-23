1/
DR. PHILIP FELIG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PHILIP's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FELIG--Philip. Dr. Philip Felig, died on August 16, 2020, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Florence Farber Felig, and father to Clifford (Minna) Felig, David (Anna) Felig, and Elliot (Aijia) Felig, and grandfather to Noam, Yair, Jacob, Daniella, Jordan, Maayan, Elana, George, and Harry. Dr. Felig was a graduate of Princeton University and Yale University School of Medicine. During a distinguished career as Professor at Yale University School of Medicine, he conducted groundbreaking research in Endocrinology. He was the co-author of the textbook "Endocrinology and Metabolism", first published in 1980 and later translated into four different languages, and used to educate doctors across the world. He later served as President of the Sandoz (now Novartis) Research Institute. Since 1987 he served as a physician in private practice in Manhattan, and in that capacity was named over ten times as one of "New York's Best Doctors" by New York Magazine. Dr. Felig provided loving and compassionate care to thousands and he will be deeply missed.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved