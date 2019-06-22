Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PHILIP GEIER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





GEIER--Philip H. Jr. The Trustees and Staff of the Whitney Museum of American Art express with profound sadness the passing of Honorary Trustee, longtime Board member, and dear friend Philip H. Geier, Jr. Phil made an enormous difference in a multitude of lives through his pioneering career in advertising, generous philanthropy and devotion to his family. During his distinguished twenty-seven year tenure as a Trustee, Phil used his considerable business acumen to enhance numerous areas of the Museum, and will always be remembered for the indelible mark he left on corporate fundraising at the Whitney. He served as founding chair of the Corporate Council to bolster corporate support, and for many years, he served as co-chair of the annual American Art Award, which celebrated business industry leaders for their support of the arts. Phil's leadership as Vice President and Chair of the Nominating Committee, wise counsel and good judgment elevated the discussion of the many committees on which he served, including the Executive and Marketing Committees, to name a few. A steadfast supporter of the arts, his generosity and membership on the Painting and Sculpture Committee made it possible for the Museum to acquire works by American artists such as Sol LeWitt, Mel Bochner, Carroll Dunham and Daniel Joseph Martinez. We, at the Whitney, are so proud and honored to continue his legacy, and to have him indelibly linked to the Museum through the numerous artworks he helped acquire, the committees he served, and through the naming of the sixth floor gallery in honor of his late wife, Faith Geier. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his entire family - Hope and Ted Smith , Jody and PA Howard, Phil's beloved wife Julie, his grandchildren and the many loved ones who graced his life. Flora Miller Biddle Honorary Chairman; Leonard A. Lauder Chairman Emeritus; Susan K. Hess Co- Chair; Thomas E. Tuft Co-Chair; Richard M. DeMartini President; Robert J. Hurst and Fern Tessler Co-Chairs of the Executive Committee; Adam D. Weinberg, Alice Pratt Brown Director Published in The New York Times on June 22, 2019

