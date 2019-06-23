GEIER--Philip H., Jr. The Columbia Business School community mourns the loss of Philip H. Geier, Jr. '58. Geier was a dedicated member of the School community and leaves behind an impressive legacy of leadership and philanthropy. A member of the School's Board of Overseers, Geier generously devoted his time and spirit to the School, including to improve marketing education by establishing the Philip H. Geier, Jr. Professorship in Marketing and the Philip H. Geier, Jr. Associate Professorship in Business. Columbia Business School extends its profound sympathy to the Geier family. Glenn Hubbard, Dean, Columbia Business School
Published in The New York Times on June 23, 2019