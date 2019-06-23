GEIER--Philip H., Jr. The Boards of Overseers and Managers and the staff of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) note with sorrow the death of Philip H. Geier, Jr., who served with great distinction as a member of our Boards for more than 29 years, from 1990 to the present. He served on several board committees, including the Executive Committee, the Human Resources Committee, and the Patient Care Committee. People with cancer and their families and members of the cancer research and MSK communities will be forever grateful for his generous philanthropic support, his guidance, and his wisdom. Phil's contributions to this institution and the scientific community at large were far reaching and long lasting. We extend our sincere condolences to his two daughters, his four grandchildren, his brother, and his wife, Julie Ann Geier. Craig B. Thompson, MD, President and CEO; Scott M. Stuart, Chairman on behalf of the Boards of Overseers and Managers Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center



