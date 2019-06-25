GEIER--Philip H., Jr., The trustees and staff of the Norton Museum of Art mourn the loss of Philip H. Geier, Jr., a board member since 2014. The Museum is deeply grateful that Mr. Geier chose to support the Norton in many meaningful ways. He and his wife, Julie, named the Museum's beautiful, new garden walk, and he used his expertise in advertising and marketing to provide wise counsel to the Communications Committee. The Norton community extends its condolences to Julie and the entire Geier family. Harry Howell, NMA Board Chair Elliot Bostwick Davis, Director and CEO
Published in The New York Times on June 25, 2019