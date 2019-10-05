GIPS--Philip, an award winning and iconic movie poster Graphic Designer passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the age of 88. He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years Barbara nee Solinger, his loving children Dana (Scott), Michael (Michelle), David (Anne), James (Cari) Steven (Barbara) and his 11 grandchildren. A 12:00pm chapel service will be held on Sunday at the Riverside Memorial Chapel, 21 W. Broad St., Mt. Vernon, NY. Interment to follow in the Sharon Gardens Cemetery, Valhalla, NY.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 5, 2019