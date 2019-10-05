PHILIP GIPS (1931 - 2019)
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Riverside Memorial Chapel
21 West Broad Street
Mount Vernon, NY 10552
GIPS--Philip, an award winning and iconic movie poster Graphic Designer passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the age of 88. He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years Barbara nee Solinger, his loving children Dana (Scott), Michael (Michelle), David (Anne), James (Cari) Steven (Barbara) and his 11 grandchildren. A 12:00pm chapel service will be held on Sunday at the Riverside Memorial Chapel, 21 W. Broad St., Mt. Vernon, NY. Interment to follow in the Sharon Gardens Cemetery, Valhalla, NY.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 5, 2019
Mount Vernon, NY
