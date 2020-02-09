GOULD--Philip, died peacefully on December 14, 2019, with family at his bedside at age 97. A professor of Chinese Art History who taught at Columbia University ('55-'65), Sarah Lawrence College ('65-'98), and Beijing Teachers College ('89), he is remembered by students for his inspiring humanist ideals. A passionate collector of African art, he curated many museum and gallery exhibitions. He was predeceased by his wife, artist Nadia Gould who passed in 2007, and is survived by his children Gregory, Nicholas, Genia and Elka; and four grandchildren, Cyrus, Isaac, Aaron and Rachel. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 9, 2020