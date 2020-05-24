PHILIP GUTHOFF
GUTHOFF--Philip, at 87 lost his eight year battle to lung cancer. Born in Brooklyn, graduated Erasmus High School. Received his BS (Cum Laude), a Beta Gamma Sigma Honoree and an MBA from NYU Stern School. Proud to have served in the U.S. Army 1954-1956. Installed an IBM 650 in 1958, while working for Bridgeport Brass. Had a noted career in Information Technology, Business Practices and Planning at IBM Corp Headquarters. Retired in 1989, during Philip's 30 year retirement spent his time staying fit, reading, shopping, and making wise financial investments. Barbara and Phil pursued their shared interest in the arts, theater, food, wine, entertaining and travel. Philip is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years Barbara (Alsen) loving children Rhonda (Dave McLoughlin), David and sweet granddaughter Jessica, sister-in-law Edith Kahn, dear nieces, nephews, close cousins, and caring friends.


Published in New York Times on May 24, 2020.
