HORN--Philip. January 23, 1938 - May 25, 2020. Son of Irving and Pauline Horn. Devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Cared deeply about his family, Israel, the Jewish community, liberal ideals, and the Mets. Dedicated his career to advancing the welfare of the Jewish people. Survived by wife Tania Horn, daughters Elana (Jeff) Prezant and Gila (Jerry) Fortinsky, grandchildren Jonathan, Jacqueline, Jacob, Sarah, Rachel and Benjamin.


Published in New York Times on May 30, 2020.
