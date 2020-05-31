Or Copy this URL to Share

HORN--Philip. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Philip Horn, beloved husband of Tania. Philip exhibited an unwavering commitment to the Jewish community and helping those in need. We extend our deepest condolences to his children, Gila Fortinsky (Jerry) and Elana Prezant (Jeff), and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO





