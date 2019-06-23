HOWLETT--Philip. Philip G. Howlett, a longtime resident of Greenwich, CT, who lived most recently in Pasadena, CA, died May 9th surrounded by family. He was 91 years old. A memorial service is planned for October 19 at 10:30am at Greenwich Country Club in Greenwich, CT. Howlett was born in Cincinnati, OH, on March 3, 1928, the son of Grayle W. Howlett Sr., and Ruth E. Temmel, the seventh of eight children. He moved to Evanston, IL, as a child and graduated from Evanston Township High School in 1945. He earned a scholarship to Northwestern University and, following his freshman year, joined the U.S. Army on August 1, 1946, serving in the Army of Occupation in Yokohama, Japan. Following an honorable discharge in 1947, he resumed studies at Northwestern and played varsity baseball. In 1949, he married a fellow student, Ann Flowers, and received his B.S. in political science a year later. Upon graduation, Howlett embarked on a business career that started in the PR department of Wilson Sporting Goods. In 1958, his distinguished 27-year career at Time, Inc. began when he joined Life magazine as a sales representative. Seven years later, he was promoted to New York manager of Fortune magazine. In 1970, Howlett moved his family to England and became European publishing director of Time magazine's International Editions. He returned to the U.S. in 1974 to become associate publisher of Sports Illustrated, and he was promoted to publisher in 1980. In 1984, Howlett made the groundbreaking decision for SI to become an official Olympic sponsor of the L.A. Olympics, a watershed revenue generating strategy for the magazine. Following three successful years as publisher, he was promoted to executive vice president of Time, Inc.'s Magazine Division, overseeing the monthly titles. In 1986, Howlett took early retirement from Time, Inc. to enjoy more time with his beloved wife, Ann, and their children and grandchildren. In 2018, Ann died after a 10-year battle with Alzheimer's, and their second daughter, Hilary, died from cancer. Howlett is survived by his four children, Leslie, Peter, Grayle and Philip, and three grandsons, Luke, Dylan and Matthew. Howlett's sister, Ruth Pearce, is his sole surviving sibling.
Published in The New York Times on June 23, 2019