1949 - 2020

PHILIP HP LIEU, Loving father, grandfather, and husband passed away on July 16th, 2020, at the age of 70, peacefully and painlessly in his home, surrounded by his loving wife, Lai Ching, and two daughters, Kathleen and Evelyn.



Philip, or Phil, was a witty, kind, intelligent, and funny man who loved to play chess and mahjong. He was born in Hanoi, Vietnam, and was a soldier when he was younger. He attended school in Belgium and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Montreal, Canada. He met his soulmate and wife in Montreal. Together with their daughter, Kathleen, they moved to Brooklyn, New York where Phil lived for over three decades. He worked hard as an accountant and eventually as a VP for two prestigious French banks. He saved those banks millions of dollars throughout his career. Phil spoke four languages fluently: Cantonese, Vietnamese, English, and French. Ironically, he was a stoic man but a great listener.



Phil loved taking care of his family, spending time with his loved ones, taking care of his grandson (also named Philip), and going on vacations and cruises with his wife. He was endlessly selfless and giving.



Phil is survived by his wife, three daughters, two sons-in-law, three beloved grandchildren, his mother, three siblings, aunts and uncles, and multiple cousins.



A memorial service will be held on July 23rd, 2020 from 9-11 AM eastern time at Ng Fook Funeral Services. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, family and friends will be sent a video of the service at a later time or invited to call his daughter Kathleen for a live FaceTime.



The family requests any donations in memory be made in Philip's name in support of your local hospice organizations or foundations.

