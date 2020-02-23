Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PHILIP IDONE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

IDONE--Philip. 77, beloved husband, father, brother and friend, passed ever so peacefully from this life on Monday at his home in New York City after a short illness. Philip graced every environment in which he lived with his wit, charm, and warmth. Delightfully enhancing those personal qualities was the fine food he prepared for friends and family, from his own recipes and those he adapted from travels in Italy - where he studied the great museum art works, but also the art in the kitchens. Not surprisingly, back in the late 1970s, Philip had also run one of New York's most trendy and not soon forgotten restaurants - Wise Maria in Soho. But it was in Philip's personal art - which he shared with all those dear to him - that he excelled in making his own statement about his vision, and the world around him. Philip was a master at constructing fine furniture and exquisite cabinets. But he was also a sculptor, painter, and overall creator. In his larger pieces, and later work, he paid homage to nature and her inherent shapes and colors, while striving to capture the fine architecture and nuance of the unique landscapes near his home in East Hampton. In that, he exceeded even his own ambitions. But it was his family and friends who gained the ultimate benefit, for they got to share in his work. Perhaps that is why he named his restaurant after Maria the Wise, who was a 15th Century alchemist. As an artist, Philip also collaborated, or created art and studio space for, among others, Robert Rauschenberg, Lucas Samaras, Robert Indiana, Claes Oldenburg and Mark Rothko in the 1960s and 1970s. Philip leaves behind his adored wife Mayda; his dear daughter Alexis; his brothers Peter, of Massachusetts; and Mark of Pennsylvania; and a sister, Carol, of Switzerland. In his final days, Philip was lovingly cared for by Catherine, Charmaine, and the other extremely professional and caring nurses from the Visiting Nurse Service of New York (VNSNY). A memorial event is planned for the spring. In lieu of flowers, Philip and Mayda asked that donations be made in his name to the Innocence Project.



Published in The New York Times on Feb. 23, 2020

