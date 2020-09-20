PHILIP IGLEHART

IGLEHART--Philip Corning. 81, died of cancer at his home in Glyndon, MD, September 5. He grew up in Westbury, Long Island, the son of Mary (Corning) Iglehart and Philip L.B. Iglehart. W.R. Grace executive, polo legend, and founder of the Polo Museum and Hall of Fame. Young Philip was educated at Green Vale School in Old Brookville, NY, and St. Paul's School in Concord, NH. Talent and hard work enabled him to excel at hockey, tennis, and baseball. It was his extraordinary ability to connect with people, though, that made him the star of every team he was part of - in sports and in life. Philip played for the love of sport, irresistible smile following unstoppable shot. Grace and humility won him admiration rather than envy. And so it was in the commercial real estate field. Fledged at 19 a junior salesman for W.C. Pinkard & Co. in Baltimore, he soon soared to the industry's summit, at Pinkard, RREEF Funds, Cushman Wakefield, Alex. Brown Realty Advisors, and Cassidy Turley. Along the way he mentored and befriended hundreds of those taking flight after him, building a legacy of love and gratitude. A consummate hunter of waterfowl, Philip understood the importance of wildlife conservation. Beginning in 2001 he led the restoration of wetlands on his grandfather's Florida cattle ranch, transforming it into the Bluefield Ranch Mitigation Bank, which sells credits that offset development of wetlands elsewhere. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Susan (Lonsdale) Iglehart, a brother, David Iglehart, of Okeechobee, FL, two daughters - Sasha Iglehart of Montclair, NJ, and Laura Iglehart of Charlotte, VT; a son, Philip L. Iglehart of Owings Mills, MD, and six grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Donations in Philip's memory can be made to Irvine Nature Center, Owings Mills, MD.





