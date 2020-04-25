Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip Jack Dworetzky. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1929 - 2020

Longtime resident of Scarsdale and Pound Ridge, New York, Dr. Philip Jack Dworetzky, 90, passed away from Covid-19 on April 24th, 2020, after a long battle against Alzheimer's.



He was born on December 27, 1929, in Yonkers, New York. Phil attended New York University, graduating in 3 years, and then completed his doctorate degree in dentistry at that school. Dr. Dworetzky married Florence Chachkes in 1953, who survives him after 67 years of devoted marriage. Phil served as a captain in the US Air Force from 1954-1956.



Dr. Dworetzky built a distinguished practice in Scarsdale, NY serving the community for almost 50 years with his skill, charming disposition, and quick wit. He was also an inventor of dental impression material and built a successful business as an owner of Crown Delta. Phil was a long time member of Bet Am Shalom in Scarsdale and Bet Torah in Mt. Kisco. He was a master of crossword puzzles and with his dexterous hands built a country house with friends that he shared with family for decades.



Along with his loving wife, Phil is survived by his brother, Edward Dworetzky, four children and their spouses, Beth Dworetzky (and Kevin), Alan Dworetzky (and Anne), Steven Dworetzky (and Barbara), and Vicki Elkins (and Jay) along with eight grandchildren he adored: Zachary, Sam, Jordan, Alex, Sarah, Griffin, Ari, and Ethan. His family was his most precious gift but he also touched many lives through his talented sense of humor and outgoing personality.



A private burial will be held on April 27, 2020, at The Mount Hope Cemetery in Hastings, New York. A memorial will be held at a later date. Donations in Phil's name may be made to The : www.alz.org Published on NYTimes.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.