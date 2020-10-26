PHILIP JENNISON

JENNISON--Philip D., passed away peacefully in San Francisco, California on October 19, 2020 of Alzheimer's Disease. He will be missed greatly by Edina, his wife and best friend; his sons David, Peter and Matthew from a previous marriage to Elizabeth H. McLane; daughters-in-law Joelle, Alexandra and Sara; grandchildren Celine, Nicolas, Clark, Sydney, Emma and Alexandre. He was predeceased by his sister Sally Riter and brother David Jennison. Phil was born on May 6, 1928 in Reading, PA to Ralph and Lucile Jennison. His father was President of New York State Electric and Gas. He began his career as an investor of the employee pension fund at El Paso Natural Gas. He then moved to the Surveyor Fund and subsequently to Donner Advisory. His skills as an investment analyst came to the attention of Rod White, senior Partner at Oppenheimer & Co., who in 1969 enticed him to join what was considered the hottest money management firm on Wall Street as a General Partner. Nine years later Phil joined William D. Witter Inc., becoming President. In 1988, Phil became a partner at William P. Stewart, where his eye for growth stocks drove returns, by for example investing in Home Depot when it had less than a dozen outlets. The loyalty he engendered in clients was evident when he announced his retirement from active money management at age 65 and almost two dozen persuaded him to continue to manage their funds which he did for another 15 years. His eye for value and confident taste extended into the world of art. While living in El Paso, Texas during the mid 1950's, the introduction of wall-to-wall carpeting caused a dramatic drop in demand for traditional carpets. With a keen appreciation for the inherent beauty of out of vogue Persian carpets he began to frequent auctions and, decades later, could be seen regularly bidding at rug auctions. As a lifelong sportsman he played excellent doubles tennis for many years winning several amateur championships. Phil attended the Taft School and graduated from Blair Academy; received a BS from Babson College; MBA from New York University. He served in the Navy as a seaman. He served on the board of Manhattan School of Music, International Center for the Disabled, Gipsy Trail Club and served as advisor to the Board of the Girl Scout Council of Greater New York. The Jennison family will be forever grateful to Phil's caretakers who attended him with loving and tender devotion during his illness.





