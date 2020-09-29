PHILIP OPHER

OPHER--Philip, passed away peacefully at his New York home September 19, just days shy of his 90th birthday. Born in Romania in 1930, Philip ("Puiu" to friends and family) emigrated to Israel in 1960, where he was economics correspondent for Ha'aretz. In 1968, a position at the American-Israel Chamber of Commerce brought him to New York City, where he would also complete a PhD in economics. He later worked with the international engineering firms Steinman and Parsons, and after retiring, devoted himself to research, activism, and his family. Philip, who endured the tragic losses of his father Naftaly in the Bucharest pogrom of January 1941 and of his brother Aurel in the 1973 Yom Kippur War, impacted all who knew him with his refined love of language and remarkable sense of humor. He is survived by Eugenie (Gina), his beloved wife of 70 years, his daughter Elana, grandsons Daniel and Mark, great- grandchildren Rose and Jack, and the family Shih Tzu to whom, with characteristic wit, he gave the name "Laptop." A voracious New York Times reader and author of a 1981 Op-Ed, Philip also contributed to the paper's Letters to the Editor; the corrections section will surely be worse off for his absence.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store