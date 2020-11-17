PIERCE--Philip, age 88, on November 11 from COVID-19. Survivors include his children Eric Pierce (Debora Hoffman), Amy Brand (Matthew), and five grandchildren: Hannah and Emma Pierce-Hoffman, Isaiah, Orenna and Liraz Brand. Phil and his wife Miriam of 67 years lived on West End Ave. in Manhattan for almost 70 years. He was a skilled litigator until 2018 and had argued cases before the US Supreme Court. Phil and Miriam moved to Newton, MA in 2019 to be closer to family. https://www.dignity memorial.com/obituaries/
