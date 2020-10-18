PHILIP SILVER

SILVER--Philip W. It is with profound sorrow that the Board of Directors, members, and friends of the Queen Sofia Spanish Institute mourn the passing of Dr. Philip W. Silver on October 11, 2020. A resident of Madrid and Maine, Philip was a distinguished author, translator, and professor emeritus of Spanish at Columbia Univ- ersity, awarded the QSSI Translation Prize in 2020 for his English translation of Claudio Rodriguez's "Alianza y condena." His immense contributions to the Spanish-speaking world will always be remembered.





