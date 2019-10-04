SMITH--Philip. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Philip Smith, beloved husband of Elayne and cherished father and father-in-law of our dear friends Jamie and Jeffrey Harris, who have long demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the Jewish community. His legacy is being carried on by his family. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 4, 2019