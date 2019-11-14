THOMAS--Philip Shale, 59 of New York City on November 10th, 2019. Beloved son of Bernice and the late George M. Thomas. Loving brother of Joan Ellen Thomas and Edward S. Thomas M.D. (Michelle). Cherished father of Izzy and Harrison Thomas of California. Adored uncle of Lauren (Max), Alexandra, and Brian. Philip was a graduate of Emory University class of '81. Philip has many friends and will be greatly missed by all. Funeral service Friday, November 15th, 2019 11:00am at Frank E. Campbell "The Funeral Chapel" 1076 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10028 (At 81st Street). Interment to follow Cedar Park Beth El Cemetery Paramus, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a scholarship fund for Philip's children would be greatly appreciated. Please contact the family for more information.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 14, 2019