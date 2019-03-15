Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PHILIP WAGNER. View Sign





WAGNER--Philip, a corporate lawyer and former member of the US Merchant Marine, died on March 12 at his home in Armonk, NY. He was 102. Known for his brilliance, warmth and perseverance, he had an ability to place those around him at ease. Born on January 29th, 1917 in Yonkers, NY, to Rose (nee Herschman) and Jacob Wagner, both first-generation immigrants, Phil grew up in Jersey City, NJ, with his older sister Priscilla, and his younger brother, Victor. Phil attended NYU where he was awarded an undergraduate scholarship and graduated in 1938. He continued his studies at Yale Law School, where he took two leaves, first to take over his ailing father's hat factory in Jersey City, and then to attend the US Merchant Marine Academy and serve in the South Pacific during WWII . After WWII, he returned to Yale Law School, graduated in 1946, and practiced law at the New York City firm Dewey Ballantine. Later he joined the legal team at New York Telephone, where he rose to Vice President of Regulatory until he reached the mandatory retirement age of 65. While head of regulatory, he was recognized for his ability to successfully navigate the legislative process in Albany. From 1982 until 2011, he served as in-house counsel for Krasdale Foods in White Plains, NY, retiring at the age of 94. Phil continued to play bridge and tennis well into his mid-nineties. In January, he celebrated his 102nd birthday with 60 of his closest family and friends. He was married to Rita Krasne in 1951, and had two daughters, Karen and Jane Mara Wagner. In addition to his daughters, he is survived by his longstanding companion, Thomasine Williford, his three grandsons, Avery, Morley and Ellery Wagner Faller, his son-in-law, Jason Faller, his nephews, Douglas and Kenneth Fields, and John Wagner, as well as his niece, Priscilla Wagner Stein. Published in The New York Times on Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

