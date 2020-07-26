BUHANNIC--Philippe. Philippe Buhannic passed away peacefully in Manhattan on July 21, 2020, one day shy of his 64th birthday. Philippe exuded positivity, enthusiasm, and courage all along his life. An avid adventurer, he dove the waters of Tahiti, skied the slopes in Verbier and swam the warm waters of Brazil. Philippe was a true globetrotter, always ready to jump into an airplane for work or to see his loved ones. He had a passion for history, music, art, and creativity. He always impressed those around him with his encyclopedic knowledge. At all times, Philippe demonstrated generosity and a kind-hearted good humor to all the people he met. He demonstrated immense courage when he faced his illness, never giving up in front of adversity. He never accepted the established or the conventional and kept with him the pioneering spirit that punctuated his entire life. While battling ALS, he continued to show his typical New Yorker strength and determination walking extensively every day throughout the Central Park he loved so dearly. He relished at meeting friends for an occasional cocktail at his favorite restaurants. He was a loving partner to Catherine Haimo for 20 years and beloved by her daughters Karine and Natalie. He is survived by his four children Lorraine, Pierre, Hadrien and Beatrice. We love you and miss you. Osez au-dela de l'inscrit! Please consider making a donation to the The ALS Association https://donate.als.org/give/
