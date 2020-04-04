CEDAR HABER--Phyllis, of Floral Park, New York passed away on April 1 at the age of 98. Devoted wife (Lawrence Cedar, Ted Haber), loving mother of Ann Travis (Dick) and Phil Cedar (Meryl), adored "grammy" to her grandchildren Karen Benett (Halle), Lisa Travis (Abhijeet Lele), Jonathan Cedar (Tory) and Andrew Cedar (Liz), beloved great-grandmother of Sydney, Jordan, Mia, Alex, Bella, Will, Jasper and Abby. A strong woman who took great pride in her family and was always beautifully and meticulously put together. We are indebted to the loving care of Rosa Ramirez and Linda Adamas. We will miss Phyllis greatly.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 4, 2020