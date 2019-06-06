COHEN--Phyllis F., passed away peacefully on June 4th, 2019, having just recently reached her milestone 90th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Irving Cohen and the late Gerald Schecter. Devoted mother to Scott Schecter (Peggy) and Ronnie Schecter. Beloved grandmother of Jenny and James. Worked for the New York City Board of Education for many years, finishing her teaching career as a remedial reading supervisor for underprivileged children. Phyllis had a passion for entertaining, reading, cooking, the New York Times crossword puzzle (even Saturdays!) and, later in life, golfing. Her greatest happiness, however, came from being an involved grandmother to Jenny and James. She will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.



