COLIN-- Phyllis M., Surrounded by family, Phyllis M. Colin succumbed to heart-related complications on April 3rd. Born in Paterson, NJ in January 1932, she attended Eastside High School and was a 1953 graduate of Douglass College, part of Rutgers University. Prior to moving to Battery Park City in 1994, she and her husband, Robert, had resided in Darien, CT since 1969 where, among her other volunteer activities, she had served as a Red Cross life guard and swim teacher at the YM/YWCA. In addition to her husband, Phyllis is survived by three children and nine grandchildren. A service for family members was held at the United Methodist Church in Darien, CT. A memorial service also is in the planning stages. In her memory, donations can be made to the Alumnae Association of Douglass College, Boys Town or Plan Int'l.



